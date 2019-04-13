Channels

Zhang Yujing. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Chinese woman detained at Mar-a-Lago, Zhang Yujing, indicted on charges of lying and unlawful entry

  • Nothing in the indictment refers to possible espionage, but a prosecutor told the judge that the US continued to look into that possibility
Topic |   Alleged Chinese influence on US politics
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:09am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:30am, 13 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?

  • Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
  • She may have been referring to two events advertised by Yang, a businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
Topic |   The Cindy Yang scandal
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:21am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:48pm, 11 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
