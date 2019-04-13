Elijah Cummings leads a meeting on April 2, 2019 to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in US President Donald Trump's administration were granted security clearances despite “disqualifying issues”. Photo: AP
House oversight chairman Elijah Cummings to subpoena Donald Trump’s accountant as he goes after US president’s financial records
- Announcement comes two days after Treasury Department missed deadline to deliver Trump’s tax returns
- Democrat congressman is seeking independent auditor’s reports, annual statements and other documents from accounting firm Mazars USA
Topic | Donald Trump
Elijah Cummings leads a meeting on April 2, 2019 to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in US President Donald Trump's administration were granted security clearances despite “disqualifying issues”. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump departs after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney vows
- Mulvaney told Fox News Sunday that Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, ‘nor should they’
- The House of Representatives is pushing for Trump to release the returns; he is the first president since Nixon’s time to refuse to release them
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump departs after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Photo: AFP