A government supporter raises a poster with images of Venezuela´s late president Hugo Chavez (left) and President Nicolas Maduro during a rally at Bolivar square in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday April 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo blames ‘hypocritical’ Chinese aid to Nicolas Maduro for prolonging crisis in Venezuela as he kicks off Latin America tour
- US secretary of state met Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera to discuss US-China trade war and other issues
- Without direct reference to Huawei, Pompeo warned of systems that could ‘take information from citizens of Chile’ and transfer it to Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai (left) and US President Donald Trump during a 5G network announcement at the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
‘The race to 5G is a race America must win’, Donald Trump says as US announces plans to accelerate high-speed wireless development
- Washington to auction largest ever radio spectrum to support 5G telecommunications
- Federal Communications Commission will devote US$20.4 billion to improve broadband internet in rural America
Topic | 5G
