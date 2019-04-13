Channels

A government supporter raises a poster with images of Venezuela´s late president Hugo Chavez (left) and President Nicolas Maduro during a rally at Bolivar square in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday April 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo blames ‘hypocritical’ Chinese aid to Nicolas Maduro for prolonging crisis in Venezuela as he kicks off Latin America tour

  • US secretary of state met Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera to discuss US-China trade war and other issues
  • Without direct reference to Huawei, Pompeo warned of systems that could ‘take information from citizens of Chile’ and transfer it to Beijing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:40am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:20am, 13 Apr, 2019

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai (left) and US President Donald Trump during a 5G network announcement at the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
‘The race to 5G is a race America must win’, Donald Trump says as US announces plans to accelerate high-speed wireless development

  • Washington to auction largest ever radio spectrum to support 5G telecommunications
  • Federal Communications Commission will devote US$20.4 billion to improve broadband internet in rural America
Topic |   5G
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 12:45am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:17am, 13 Apr, 2019

