A US warplane bombing Taliban positions in Afghanistan. File photo: Reuters
US applauds top UN court decision not to investigate claims of war crimes in Afghanistan
- Prosecutor said reason to believe US forces committed torture, cruel treatment, rape and sexual violence against detainees
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had threatened to deny or revoke visas to ICC investigators looking into abuses by US citizens and allies
