US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal (right; both seen on Saturday before a Congress meeting about Trump’s 2020 budget proposal), are at loggerheads over whether Trump should release his tax returns. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Democrats say IRS must hand over Donald Trump’s tax returns within two weeks

  • The House Ways and Means Committee has warned the Internal Revenue Service that it must give documents by April 23
  • Constitutionally, committee chairman Richard Neal has the power to demand the tax returns for any US individual
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 1:23am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:23am, 14 Apr, 2019

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal (right; both seen on Saturday before a Congress meeting about Trump’s 2020 budget proposal), are at loggerheads over whether Trump should release his tax returns. Photo: AFP
US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry retires as federal judge, escaping inquiry on multimillion-dollar tax evasion allegations

  • Review was started in response to citizen complaints filed after report claiming president and his siblings had dodged inheritance taxes
  • Trump’s parents said to have left children more than US$1 billion, for which they paid US$52 million in taxes instead of US$550 million
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:37am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:41am, 12 Apr, 2019

US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
