US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal (right; both seen on Saturday before a Congress meeting about Trump’s 2020 budget proposal), are at loggerheads over whether Trump should release his tax returns. Photo: AFP
Democrats say IRS must hand over Donald Trump’s tax returns within two weeks
- The House Ways and Means Committee has warned the Internal Revenue Service that it must give documents by April 23
- Constitutionally, committee chairman Richard Neal has the power to demand the tax returns for any US individual
US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry retires as federal judge, escaping inquiry on multimillion-dollar tax evasion allegations
- Review was started in response to citizen complaints filed after report claiming president and his siblings had dodged inheritance taxes
- Trump’s parents said to have left children more than US$1 billion, for which they paid US$52 million in taxes instead of US$550 million
