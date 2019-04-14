Channels

High water pushed up the Yukon River from the Bering Sea floods gardens around homes in the western village of Kotlik, Alaska, in February. Warm winds had melted or pushed away Bering Sea ice, leaving coastal villages vulnerable to winter flooding. Philomena Keys via AP
Bering Sea has reached climate conditions not expected until 2050, scientists say

  • The Bering Sea saw record-low sea ice last winter, with flooding in nearby areas
  • However, oceanographer Phyllis Stabeno says it’s too early to attribute the changes to climate change and she expected a bounce-back this winter.
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:43am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:43am, 14 Apr, 2019

Young girls hold banners and signs as they take part in the ‘March of The Century’ to demand answers to climate change. Photo: AFP
‘There is no planet B’: Paris rally against climate change draws estimated 45,000 people

  • Campaigners accused the French government of ‘inaction’ when dealing with global warming and climate change
  • March coincided with ‘yellow vest’ riots in the city
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:02am, 17 Mar, 2019

Young girls hold banners and signs as they take part in the ‘March of The Century’ to demand answers to climate change. Photo: AFP
