A baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts on Thursday. Photo: Amy James/Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit 19315-1 via AP
Endangered North Atlantic right whale experiencing mini-baby boom off New England
- The North Atlantic right whale is one of the rarest species of whale on the planet, numbering only about 411
- But two mother and calf pairs have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay – bringing the number of pairs seen around New England alone this year to three
Topic | Environment
A baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts on Thursday. Photo: Amy James/Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit 19315-1 via AP