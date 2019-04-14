US President Donald Trump (seen on Friday at a White House event) has been slammed for tweeting an edited video that intercuts Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar with shots of the World Trade Centre attack from September 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Democrats slam Donald Trump after he tweets ‘incitement to violence’ video about Muslim Representative Ilhan Omar
- Video showed an out-of-context clip of Omar referring to the September 11 attacks as ‘some people did something’, intercut with footage of the incident
- Presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke were among those who rallied in Omar’s favour
Topic | US Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump mocks Democrat Ilhan Omar a day after Patrick Carlineo Jnr was arrested for threatening to murder her
- Representative Omar was threatened with murder by Carlineo, leading to his arrest on Friday
- On Saturday Trump mocked her in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
