A Nissan Rogue Sport is seen in April 2017. A US consumer group wants the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate automatic emergency braking on some Nissan Rogues. Photo: Reuters
Nissan Rogue SUVs’ automatic braking should be investigated, US government told
- The non-profit Centre for Auto Safety filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- It said that the cars brake when they are not supposed to, and wants around 675,000 Rogues from 2017 and 2018 recalled
In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, centre, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File)
Carlos Ghosn will lose his last title at Nissan following extraordinary shareholders’ meeting
- Ghosn, detained in a Tokyo jail, will be replaced by Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard
- ‘It looks like Renault is now on the same page with Nissan,’ Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management, said
