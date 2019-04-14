Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Bank/IMF spring meetings in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says China trade talks nearing final round with US willing to face penalties for not complying

  • He says the agreement will cover issues ‘that have never been dealt with before’
  • ‘Very, very detailed agreement’ currently has seven chapters
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse  

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:17am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:36am, 14 Apr, 2019

HSBC officials warned at an annual meeting on Friday in the UK that global growth is slowing. An image of the HSBC logo at Collyer Quay in Raffles Place, Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
Banking & Finance

HSBC warns global growth is slowing, US-China trade war weighing on sentiment

  • Trade war, Brexit leading to increased uncertainty, risk
  • Slowing has yet to translate into higher credit losses at the bank
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 11:23pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:50am, 13 Apr, 2019

