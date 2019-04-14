US presidential hopeful Andrew Yang rehearses with a hologram of rapper Tupac Shakur using his own hologram in April 2019. Photo: AJ Seguro via YouTube
US presidential candidate Andrew Yang gets help from hologram of dead rapper Tupac Shakur ahead of campaign stops
- Video footage shows Yang and Shakur’s holograms appearing together ‘on stage’
- Yang hopes to use the technology while campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to cast ballots in the Democratic primary
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang holds a campaign rally in San Francisco. Photo: TNS
Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang raises US$1.7 million for 2020 bid
- Yang’s campaign says it’s come from about 80,000 donors averaging less than US$18 per contribution
Topic | POLITICO
