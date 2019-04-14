At least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies have been leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
Personal details of police, FBI, Secret Service and other US law enforcement agencies posted online by ‘Ukrainian’ hackers
- At least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies were included in the data haul
Topic | Cybersecurity
Visitors attend the Huawei booth at the Hannover Industry Fair in Germany on Monday. Photo: EPA
Dutch security agency warns against using ‘undesirable’ Chinese, Russian technology, citing hacking risk
- The AIVD security agency said the government should avoid hardware or software from countries ‘running active cyber programmes against Dutch interests’
Topic | China technology
