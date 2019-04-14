A mushroom cloud after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site in New Mexico. Photo: AP
US-Russia chill stirs concerns about stumbling into conflict
- Analysts and military officers say the recent break down in communication between the nuclear superpowers could inadvertently lead to war
- Unlike during the cold war, when generations lived under threat of a nuclear Armageddon, the two militaries are barely on speaking terms
Topic | United States
A mushroom cloud after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site in New Mexico. Photo: AP