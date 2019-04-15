US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ idea could end up helping migrants stay in the US
- While selected cities may have a high cost of living, many would be welcoming to migrants
Topic | US immigration
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he may send immigrant detainees to ‘sanctuary cities’ to punish political foes
- US president appears to be trying to revive plan already rejected by immigration officials in November and February
- Move targets Democrats for what Trump characterised as an unwillingness to change immigration laws
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5. Photo: AP