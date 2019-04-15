US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in New York. Photo: Reuters
Pete Buttigieg, a gay mayor from ‘rust belt’ America, launches 2020 US presidential bid
- Afghanistan war veteran has couched himself as a can-do reformer who can speak to voters across the political spectrum
Former US Vice President Joe Biden has been reminded in short order of the lingering questions he’ll need to address. File photo: AFP
Joe Biden blindsided by dose of 2020 reality
- The former vice-president slogs through a rough stretch as he considers a third bid for the White House
