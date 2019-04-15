Channels

US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in New York. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Pete Buttigieg, a gay mayor from ‘rust belt’ America, launches 2020 US presidential bid

  • Afghanistan war veteran has couched himself as a can-do reformer who can speak to voters across the political spectrum
Topic |   US Politics
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:57am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:56am, 15 Apr, 2019

US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in New York. Photo: Reuters
Former US Vice President Joe Biden has been reminded in short order of the lingering questions he’ll need to address. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Joe Biden blindsided by dose of 2020 reality

  • The former vice-president slogs through a rough stretch as he considers a third bid for the White House
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:43am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has been reminded in short order of the lingering questions he’ll need to address. File photo: AFP
