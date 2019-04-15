In this August 11, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meets supporters after addressing a GOP fundraising event in Birch Run. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign set to report it has raised US$30 million
- Haul brings the campaign’s fund to US$40.8 million, an unprecedented amount for an incumbent president so early in a campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
In this August 11, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meets supporters after addressing a GOP fundraising event in Birch Run. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ idea could end up helping migrants stay in the US
- While selected cities may have a high cost of living, many would be welcoming to migrants
Topic | US immigration
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California. Photo: AFP