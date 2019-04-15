Alfonso Cuaron posing with his Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography for the Netflix film ‘Roma’ on February 24, 2019. Photo: AFP
US Justice Department warns film academy against excluding Netflix from Oscars
- ‘We’ve received a letter from the Department of Justice and have responded accordingly,’ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said
Topic | Academy Awards
Alfonso Cuaron posing with his Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography for the Netflix film ‘Roma’ on February 24, 2019. Photo: AFP