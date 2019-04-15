Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alfonso Cuaron posing with his Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography for the Netflix film ‘Roma’ on February 24, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US Justice Department warns film academy against excluding Netflix from Oscars

  • ‘We’ve received a letter from the Department of Justice and have responded accordingly,’ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said
Topic |   Academy Awards
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:20am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:20am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alfonso Cuaron posing with his Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography for the Netflix film ‘Roma’ on February 24, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.