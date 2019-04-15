US President Donald Trump pauses during a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on February 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Nancy Pelosi calls on cops to ‘safeguard’ Muslim lawmaker Ilhan Omar after ‘dangerous’ Donald Trump tweet
- Omar has been at the centre of an escalating row after a clip emerged of her characterising the September 11 attacks as ‘some people did something’
