President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on drug trafficking at the southern border in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
US President Donald Trump says Boeing should ‘fix’, then re-brand troubled 737 Max jets
- Trump offered the advice on Twitter saying that ‘no product has suffered like this one’ after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month
A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Boeing records zero new 737 MAX orders following worldwide groundings
- Model was aerospace giant’s fastest selling plane before the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board
- Total orders fell to 95 aircraft in the first quarter from 180, suggesting airlines are taking a watch-and-wait approach amid Boeing’s worse crisis
