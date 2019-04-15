Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on drug trafficking at the southern border in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says Boeing should ‘fix’, then re-brand troubled 737 Max jets

  • Trump offered the advice on Twitter saying that ‘no product has suffered like this one’ after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month
Topic |   Boeing
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:55pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:55pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on drug trafficking at the southern border in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
READ FULL ARTICLE
A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Boeing records zero new 737 MAX orders following worldwide groundings

  • Model was aerospace giant’s fastest selling plane before the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board
  • Total orders fell to 95 aircraft in the first quarter from 180, suggesting airlines are taking a watch-and-wait approach amid Boeing’s worse crisis
Topic |   Boeing
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:27am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:27am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.