US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on April 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
Redacted Mueller report to be released on Thursday by US Attorney General William Barr
- Document will be made available to Congress and the public
- Despite pressure to produce full report, Barr says sensitive information on grand jury and US intelligence-gathering must redacted
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US Attorney General William Barr tells Congress he will release redacted report by Robert Mueller within a week
- In first public appearance since receiving special counsel’s report on Trump-Russia investigation, Barr defends his four-page summary of the findings
- The nearly 400-page document is being scoured to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations
US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP