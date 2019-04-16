Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on April 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Redacted Mueller report to be released on Thursday by US Attorney General William Barr

  • Document will be made available to Congress and the public
  • Despite pressure to produce full report, Barr says sensitive information on grand jury and US intelligence-gathering must redacted
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:05am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:05am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on April 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
United States & Canada

US Attorney General William Barr tells Congress he will release redacted report by Robert Mueller within a week

  • In first public appearance since receiving special counsel’s report on Trump-Russia investigation, Barr defends his four-page summary of the findings
  • The nearly 400-page document is being scoured to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:01am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.