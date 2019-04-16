US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged in security breach at Mar-a-Lago is denied bail
- Zhang, 33, faces counts of lying to Secret Service agents and gaining access to a restricted area
- Prosecution says detection of malware on thumbdrive Zhang was carrying could be ‘false positive’
Topic | Donald Trump
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?
- Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
- She may have been referring to two events advertised by Yang, a businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
Topic | The Cindy Yang scandal
