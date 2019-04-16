Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged in security breach at Mar-a-Lago is denied bail

  • Zhang, 33, faces counts of lying to Secret Service agents and gaining access to a restricted area
  • Prosecution says detection of malware on thumbdrive Zhang was carrying could be ‘false positive’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 2:13am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:45am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?

  • Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
  • She may have been referring to two events advertised by Yang, a businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
Topic |   The Cindy Yang scandal
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:21am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:48pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.