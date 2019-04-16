Channels

A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in Prague meeting

  • Sources say US will push for shared security and policy measures that make it harder for Chinese telecommunications giant to dominate networks
  • Plan marks strategic shift by Washington to ‘softer’ approach in urging allies to drop Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:43am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:43am, 16 Apr, 2019

Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns

  • The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
  • But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
Topic |   Huawei
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:46pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 15 Apr, 2019

