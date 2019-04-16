A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
US to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in Prague meeting
- Sources say US will push for shared security and policy measures that make it harder for Chinese telecommunications giant to dominate networks
- Plan marks strategic shift by Washington to ‘softer’ approach in urging allies to drop Huawei
Topic | Huawei
A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns
- The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
- But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
Topic | Huawei
Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout