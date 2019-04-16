Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” on April 19, 2017. Photo: AP
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin makes history with posthumous Pulitzer win
- Late singer becomes first individual woman to earn special citation prize since it was first awarded in 1930
- Prize acknowledges Franklin’s ‘indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” on April 19, 2017. Photo: AP