Former governor Bill Weld takes part in a round table discussion at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 26, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump faces his first – and maybe only – challenger for the 2020 Republican nomination, ex-Massachusetts governor Bill Weld

  • Announcement comes as Trump campaign raises more than US$30 million in first quarter of 2019
  • US president’s allies scoffed at Weld’s announcement and claimed he has no real shot.
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:04am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:07am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is seen at a roundtable discussion on the economy and tax reform in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump unleashes furious tweets as Department of Justice announces redacted Mueller report to be released on Thursday

  • Document will be made available to Congress and the public
  • Despite pressure to produce full report, Attorney General Barr says sensitive information on grand jury and US intelligence-gathering must be redacted first
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:05am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:23am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is seen at a roundtable discussion on the economy and tax reform in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
