US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not shown) in the Oval Office on April 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘The greatest scam in political history’: Donald Trump steps up attacks on Russia probe, as fuller Mueller report looms

  • US president seeks to undermine potential disclosures on Russia and his 2016 campaign in redacted document set to be released on Thursday
  • Democrats are seeking unredacted copy of report as well as underlying investigative files
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:32am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:32am, 17 Apr, 2019

Former governor Bill Weld takes part in a round table discussion at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 26, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump faces his first – and maybe only – challenger for the 2020 Republican nomination, ex-Massachusetts governor Bill Weld

  • Announcement comes as Trump campaign raises more than US$30 million in first quarter of 2019
  • US president’s allies scoffed at Weld’s announcement and claimed he has no real shot.
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:04am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:07am, 16 Apr, 2019

Former governor Bill Weld takes part in a round table discussion at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 26, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
