A Qualcomm sign at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Qualcomm wins major victory in patent fight against Apple as tech giants agree to settle court dispute

  • Deal includes undisclosed payment from Apple to Qualcomm, as well as six-year licence agreement
  • Accord sends Qualcomm shares soaring on Wall Street, could see its modem chips making way back into iPhones
Topic |   Apple
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:08am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:33am, 17 Apr, 2019

A Qualcomm sign at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
The nine-member jury selected to decide a multibillion-dollar patent dispute between Apple and Qualcomm includes a woman who has never owned a smartphone. Photo: AP
Gear

Woman who’s never owned a smartphone is juror in multibillion-dollar Apple-Qualcomm patent trial

  • Qualcomm seeks billions in unpaid royalties from Apple’s Asian contract manufacturers of iPhones and iPads
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:45pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:56pm, 16 Apr, 2019

The nine-member jury selected to decide a multibillion-dollar patent dispute between Apple and Qualcomm includes a woman who has never owned a smartphone. Photo: AP
