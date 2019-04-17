A Qualcomm sign at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm wins major victory in patent fight against Apple as tech giants agree to settle court dispute
- Deal includes undisclosed payment from Apple to Qualcomm, as well as six-year licence agreement
- Accord sends Qualcomm shares soaring on Wall Street, could see its modem chips making way back into iPhones
The nine-member jury selected to decide a multibillion-dollar patent dispute between Apple and Qualcomm includes a woman who has never owned a smartphone. Photo: AP
Woman who’s never owned a smartphone is juror in multibillion-dollar Apple-Qualcomm patent trial
- Qualcomm seeks billions in unpaid royalties from Apple’s Asian contract manufacturers of iPhones and iPads
