Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018. Photo: AP
Bill Cosby slams ‘despicable’ insurer AIG for quietly settling lawsuit over alleged assault on Chloe Goins at Playboy Mansion
- Model claimed Cosby had drugged and groped her during party in 2008
- Actor urges AIG policyholders to drop firm, saying it settled case without his knowledge or consent
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018. Photo: AP