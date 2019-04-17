Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Market Site building at Times Square in New York on May 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
JD.com founder Richard Liu sued for alleged rape by Minnesota student Liu Jingyao
- She claims the Chinese billionaire forced himself on her in his vehicle after dinner with other wealthy executives
- Lawsuit seeks damages of more than US$50,000
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
