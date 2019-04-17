Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Market Site building at Times Square in New York on May 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

JD.com founder Richard Liu sued for alleged rape by Minnesota student Liu Jingyao

  • She claims the Chinese billionaire forced himself on her in his vehicle after dinner with other wealthy executives
  • Lawsuit seeks damages of more than US$50,000
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:14am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:47am, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Market Site building at Times Square in New York on May 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Big Guns

Jack Ma and Richard Liu defend China’s overtime work culture, but ordinary workers can’t relate

Alibaba and JD.com founders call for full devotion to work

Topic |   Trending
Karen Chiu

Karen Chiu  

Published: 8:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.