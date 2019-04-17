Two undated photos of Sol Pais, who authorities suspect of making threats on Columbine High School. Photo: AP/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Columbine lockdown: FBI searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman Sol Pais, who made threats against high school before anniversary of mass shooting
- Doors locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area
- Suspect last seen in the foothills west of Denver
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Love letters: Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz never mentions shooting 34 people in cold blood – killing 17 of them – at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Photo: AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz writes disturbing love letters from jail to ‘Miley’: I want to name my sons after guns
- Nikolas Cruz shot dead 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year
- In the letters, Cruz proposes marriage, muses about having children and says he ‘kind of’ wants to die by lethal injection
