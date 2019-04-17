Channels

Two undated photos of Sol Pais, who authorities suspect of making threats on Columbine High School. Photo: AP/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
United States & Canada

Columbine lockdown: FBI searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman Sol Pais, who made threats against high school before anniversary of mass shooting

  • Doors locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area
  • Suspect last seen in the foothills west of Denver
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:13am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 17 Apr, 2019

Two undated photos of Sol Pais, who authorities suspect of making threats on Columbine High School. Photo: AP/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
