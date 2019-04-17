Channels

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors beg fans not to spoil movie as scenes leak online

  • Brief, grainy footage appears on online platforms, prompting some fans to abandon social media for fear of spoilers
  • Plot of highly anticipated movie has been shrouded in secrecy ahead of April 24 launch
Published: 7:58am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:57am, 17 Apr, 2019

People at the ticket counter at a cinema in Wuhan, Hubei province, on August 13, 2013. Warner Brothers and China Media Capital (CMC) have formed a venture called Flagship Entertainment Group to develop Chinese-language movies, adding to a wave of tie-ups between Hollywood studios and Chinese partners to tap China's fast-growing box office. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Trade war or not, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame breaks pre-release sales record with millions of China’s movie goers

  • The movie sold a record 247 million yuan in tickets on Maoyan on Monday for the midnight show on April 24, putting it on track to surpass the 2.4 billion yuan in box office receipts by the 2018 instalment Avengers: Infinity War
  • The greatest appeal of the blockbuster is with the male, postmillennial audience, according to Maoyan’s data
Published: 6:00pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 15 Apr, 2019

