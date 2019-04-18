A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
‘What makes an animal alive?’: scientists revive brain function in dead pigs in breakthrough study
- Discarded brains from pigs slaughtered for food were rehydrated hours later with artificial blood
- Experts say research raises deeper philosophical and ethical questions, creates grey area where animals were ‘not alive, but not completely dead’
A 3D print of a heart with human tissue at the University of Tel Aviv in Israel. Photo: AFP
3D printed heart with human tissue and vessels is a world first
- Researchers at Tel Aviv University in Israel say their ‘major medical breakthrough’ will advance possibilities for transplants
- The 3D heart, which is about the size of a cherry, has cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers
