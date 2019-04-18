Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘What makes an animal alive?’: scientists revive brain function in dead pigs in breakthrough study

  • Discarded brains from pigs slaughtered for food were rehydrated hours later with artificial blood
  • Experts say research raises deeper philosophical and ethical questions, creates grey area where animals were ‘not alive, but not completely dead’
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A 3D print of a heart with human tissue at the University of Tel Aviv in Israel. Photo: AFP
Health & Wellness

3D printed heart with human tissue and vessels is a world first

  • Researchers at Tel Aviv University in Israel say their ‘major medical breakthrough’ will advance possibilities for transplants
  • The 3D heart, which is about the size of a cherry, has cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers
Topic |   Health and wellness
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:00pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 3D print of a heart with human tissue at the University of Tel Aviv in Israel. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.