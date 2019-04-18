A bus carrying a passenger using a mobile phone passes by a China Mobile shop in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Reuters
FCC chief Ajit Pai moves to block China Mobile’s entry into US market, citing ‘substantial’ national security risks
- Operator is seeking approval to be listed as a ‘common carrier’ that would enable it to carry international voice traffic between the US and foreign countries
- White House has shown concern over Chinese law that requires companies to cooperate with state intelligence agencies
Topic | China Mobile
A bus carrying a passenger using a mobile phone passes by a China Mobile shop in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Reuters
A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
US to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in Prague meeting
- Sources say US will push for shared security and policy measures that make it harder for Chinese telecommunications giant to dominate networks
- Plan marks strategic shift by Washington to ‘softer’ approach in urging allies to drop Huawei
Topic | Huawei
A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP