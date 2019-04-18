Channels

A bus carrying a passenger using a mobile phone passes by a China Mobile shop in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

FCC chief Ajit Pai moves to block China Mobile’s entry into US market, citing ‘substantial’ national security risks

  • Operator is seeking approval to be listed as a ‘common carrier’ that would enable it to carry international voice traffic between the US and foreign countries
  • White House has shown concern over Chinese law that requires companies to cooperate with state intelligence agencies
Topic |   China Mobile
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:59am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48am, 18 Apr, 2019

A bus carrying a passenger using a mobile phone passes by a China Mobile shop in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Reuters
A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in Prague meeting

  • Sources say US will push for shared security and policy measures that make it harder for Chinese telecommunications giant to dominate networks
  • Plan marks strategic shift by Washington to ‘softer’ approach in urging allies to drop Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:43am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 16 Apr, 2019

A display for 5G wireless technology from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing on September 26, 2018. Photo: AP
