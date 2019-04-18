Visitors walk past a logo for Amazon China at the Beijing International Book Fair on August 23, 2017. Photo: AP
Amazon to close Chinese domestic marketplace business in major e-commerce setback
- Mainland shoppers will no longer be able to buy goods from third-party merchants, but can still make overseas orders via Amazon’s global store
- Closure underscores how home-grown rivals have made it difficult for US retail giant to gain local foothold
Topic | Amazon
Visitors walk past a logo for Amazon China at the Beijing International Book Fair on August 23, 2017. Photo: AP
File photo of Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. Photo: AP
Amazon confirms it is listening to “extremely small sample” of what you tell Alexa
- Amazon employs thousands of people around the world to help improve the Alexa digital assistant powering its line of Echo speakers
- The team listens to voice recordings captured in Echo owners’ homes and offices
Topic | Amazon
File photo of Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. Photo: AP