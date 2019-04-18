Channels

SCMP
Passengers board an Illini Shuttle/Suburban Express bus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in April 2018. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
United States & Canada

‘You won’t feel like you’re in China’: US bus company accused of mocking Asian students must make six-figure payment after settling lawsuit

  • Lawsuit says employees urged not to serve non-native English speakers, owner called one customer ‘pushy little Chinese international student with fragile ego’
  • Company claims it is being ‘extorted by state’, threatens to take legal action
Topic |   Racism
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:41am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 18 Apr, 2019

Passengers board an Illini Shuttle/Suburban Express bus at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago in April 2018. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
Gordon Ramsay, at the opening of London House in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Europe

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay hits back in defence of new Lucky Cat Asian restaurant in cultural appropriation row

  • Food writer Angela Hui slammed the eatery after event, says she was the ‘only east Asian person in a room full of 30-40 journalists and chefs’
Topic |   Food and Drinks
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:28am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Gordon Ramsay, at the opening of London House in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2015. Photo: SCMP
