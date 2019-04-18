Passengers board an Illini Shuttle/Suburban Express bus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in April 2018. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
‘You won’t feel like you’re in China’: US bus company accused of mocking Asian students must make six-figure payment after settling lawsuit
- Lawsuit says employees urged not to serve non-native English speakers, owner called one customer ‘pushy little Chinese international student with fragile ego’
- Company claims it is being ‘extorted by state’, threatens to take legal action
Topic | Racism
Gordon Ramsay, at the opening of London House in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2015. Photo: SCMP
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay hits back in defence of new Lucky Cat Asian restaurant in cultural appropriation row
- Food writer Angela Hui slammed the eatery after event, says she was the ‘only east Asian person in a room full of 30-40 journalists and chefs’
Topic | Food and Drinks
