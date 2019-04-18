People walk through international arrivals at terminal four at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport, where a Chinese woman who worked for Air China has pleaded guilty to working as an agent for the Asian nation. Photo: AFP
Air China employee in US pleads guilty to working as agent for Beijing, ‘doing military’s bidding’
- Ying Lin, who also goes by Randi or Randy, was working at the direction of Chinese military personnel stationed at China’s permanent mission to the United Nations
