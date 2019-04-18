Channels

US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: EPA
‘This is wrong’: US attorney general accused of spinning Mueller report on Trump campaign ahead of release

  • William Barr will hold a news conference before the 400-page document’s release to Congress at about 11am on Thursday. But Mueller and other members of his team will not attend
  • After the news conference, the report will be delivered to Congress on a CD and then posted on the special counsel’s website
Published: 10:10am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:10am, 18 Apr, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump eye each other during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters
After the Mueller report, it’s clear Putin and Russia aren’t the cause of Western democracy’s problems

  • It has become fashionable to blame Russian interference for cases in which democracy seems to have gone awry – from Brexit to Donald Trump’s presidency
  • The trouble, however, lies more with electoral democracy
Published: 11:30pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:59am, 26 Mar, 2019

