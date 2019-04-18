Visitors look at a 67 million year-old skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Someone is selling a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton for US$2.95 million on eBay and paleontologists aren't happy
- The skeleton, estimated to be 68 million years old, was first discovered in 2013, on private land in Montana. It became the property of the man who discovered it, Alan Detrich
- Society of Vertebrate Palaeontology criticised Detrich and the University of Kansas for helping inflating the price of the fossil and acting as a shop window
