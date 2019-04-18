Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US Attorney General William Barr begins roll-out of Russia collusion report in landmark moment for President Donald Trump

  • Barr reveals that Trump’s personal lawyers ‘were given the opportunity to read a final version of the redacted report before it was publicly released’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:09pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:08pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

‘This is wrong’: US attorney general accused of spinning Mueller report on Trump campaign ahead of release

  • William Barr will hold a news conference before the 400-page document’s release to Congress at about 11am on Thursday. But Mueller and other members of his team will not attend
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:10am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:11am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.