Staffers adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US wins another big case against China at the WTO
- Ruling sides with US complaints that Beijing administered tariff-rate quotas for wheat, rice and corn in a way that was not transparent, predictable or fair
Liu He waves to members of the media as he arrives at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer start ‘endgame’ round of trade talks in Washington
- The talks follow two days of negotiations last week when Liu hosted US officials in Beijing
- Sticking points are said to include an enforcement mechanism that can hold China responsible for reforms it agrees to, as well as the removal of US tariffs
