US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller's Russia report is finally out – what's next for Donald Trump and Congress?

  • US president faces battle over release of unredacted report, continued investigations by Congress and even possible impeachment
  • Saga that has dogged Trump since his election likely to continue into 2020
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:15am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15am, 19 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion report details 10 episodes of possible obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump

  • US Attorney General William Barr reveals that Trump's personal lawyers had chance to read final version of redacted report before it was publicly released.
Topic | Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:09pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:32am, 19 Apr, 2019

US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
