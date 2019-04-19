A rescuer makes his way down the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in northern Thailand in July 2018. Photo: AP
British diver Josh Bratchley, who helped save Thai soccer team, brought back from US underwater cave in dramatic rescue
- Bratchley had been trapped in Mill Pond Cave in Tennessee for more than 24 hours
- Poor visibility and narrow spaces made cave system treacherous, says rescuer Edd Sorenson, who flew in from Florida
Topic | Britain
A rescuer makes his way down the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in northern Thailand in July 2018. Photo: AP
The entrance to the Son Doong cave in central Vietnam. The human in the bottom right of the picture gives a sense of the size of the cave. Photo: Douglas Knuth
Thai cave hero divers explore Vietnam tunnel that could be part of world’s biggest cave system
- Rick Stanton, Jason Mallinson and Chris Jewell were part of the team who rescued the trapped Thai youth soccer team last year
- The divers descended into a flooded pit in the Son Doong cave in Vietnam, a place so vast it has its own weather patterns
Topic | Asia Travel
The entrance to the Son Doong cave in central Vietnam. The human in the bottom right of the picture gives a sense of the size of the cave. Photo: Douglas Knuth