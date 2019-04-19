The Middlebury College campus. Photo: Kenneth Burchfiel, CC1.0
‘Carelessness and hubris’: US school Middlebury College investigates chemistry professor Jeff Byers amid controversy over Nazi gas chamber exam question
- Review of past papers by Byers also found ‘gratuitous and offensive’ reference to Ku Klux Klan in exam question last year
- In written statement on school’s website, Byers apologised for ‘hurtful, and injurious’ material
Topic | United States
‘Ashamed’: German billionaire Reimann family to give US$11 million to charity after dark Nazi past is revealed
- Family began digging into their dark past in the 2000s, and in 2014 decided to commission a historian to produce a thorough study into their ancestors’ ties to Nazism
- Albert Reimann and son used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced labourers
Topic | History
Spokesman of the Reimann family, Peter Harf, said there were plans to give €10 million to charity after learning of their elders’ support for the Nazis. Photo: AP