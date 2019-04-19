Channels

The Middlebury College campus. Photo: Kenneth Burchfiel, CC1.0
‘Carelessness and hubris’: US school Middlebury College investigates chemistry professor Jeff Byers amid controversy over Nazi gas chamber exam question

  • Review of past papers by Byers also found ‘gratuitous and offensive’ reference to Ku Klux Klan in exam question last year
  • In written statement on school’s website, Byers apologised for ‘hurtful, and injurious’ material
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:24am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 19 Apr, 2019

Spokesman of the Reimann family, Peter Harf, said there were plans to give €10 million to charity after learning of their elders’ support for the Nazis. Photo: AP
‘Ashamed’: German billionaire Reimann family to give US$11 million to charity after dark Nazi past is revealed

  • Family began digging into their dark past in the 2000s, and in 2014 decided to commission a historian to produce a thorough study into their ancestors’ ties to Nazism
  • Albert Reimann and son used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced labourers
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:03pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:03pm, 25 Mar, 2019

