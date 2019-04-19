Howse Peak, Mount Chephren and Waterfowl Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Photononstop
World-class climbers Jess Roskelley, David Lama and Hansjörg Auer presumed killed in avalanche in Banff, Canada
- Trio were trying a challenging route on Howse Peak in the Rocky Mountains when they went missing
- Safety specialists spotted signs of several avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment
Topic | Climbing and mountaineering
