Increased security at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York after a New Jersey man was arrested in the cathedral two cans of petrol, lighter fluid and butane lighters. Photo: AP
‘Pious’ man arrested with flammable liquids and lighters inside New York cathedral
- Suspect claimed he was taking a short cut through the house of worship after his car ran out of petrol on Madison Avenue
- After arrest, man was sent for a psychiatric evaluation, interrupting his plans to fly to Rome
Topic | United States
