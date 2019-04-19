Channels

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) participates in a House Judiciary Committee mark-up vote on a resolution to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department to receive the full unredacted Mueller report. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

US House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for Mueller collusion report as investigation escalates

  • Mueller’s report provides fresh evidence of Trump’s interference in the Russia investigation and challenges lawmakers to respond
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) participates in a House Judiciary Committee mark-up vote on a resolution to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department to receive the full unredacted Mueller report. Photo: TNS
US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion report details 10 episodes of possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump

  • US Attorney General William Barr reveals that Trump’s personal lawyers had chance to read final version of redacted report before it was publicly released.
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:09pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 19 Apr, 2019

US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
