Front pages from April 21, 1999. Photo: The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks: how mass shootings changed America’s schools

  • Since the Columbine massacre in 1999, school-age children in the US are becoming ever more conscious of the threat of a campus shooting
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:21pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:21pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Sol Pais, 18, made threats against schools in the Denver metro area on Tuesday, officials said. Photo: AFP/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
United States & Canada

Shotgun-armed US teenager Sol Pais, who was ‘infatuated’ with Columbine High School, found dead after 24-hour manhunt

  • 18-year-old student was discovered by the FBI with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
  • Pais had flown to Colorado and bought a shotgun and ammunition, prompting fears of a Combine-inspired mass shooting
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:44am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:31am, 18 Apr, 2019

