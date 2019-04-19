Front pages from April 21, 1999. Photo: The Washington Post
Active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks: how mass shootings changed America’s schools
- Since the Columbine massacre in 1999, school-age children in the US are becoming ever more conscious of the threat of a campus shooting
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Front pages from April 21, 1999. Photo: The Washington Post
Sol Pais, 18, made threats against schools in the Denver metro area on Tuesday, officials said. Photo: AFP/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Shotgun-armed US teenager Sol Pais, who was ‘infatuated’ with Columbine High School, found dead after 24-hour manhunt
- 18-year-old student was discovered by the FBI with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Pais had flown to Colorado and bought a shotgun and ammunition, prompting fears of a Combine-inspired mass shooting
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Sol Pais, 18, made threats against schools in the Denver metro area on Tuesday, officials said. Photo: AFP/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office