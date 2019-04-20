Tinder screen grabs showing photos posted by George Zimmerman. Photo: Tinder/Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
‘I love adventure, fishing and camping’: dating apps Tinder and Bumble ban US teenager Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman
- Platforms have removed and blocked profiles registered by Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murder in fatal 2012 shooting
- In bio under the name ‘Carter’, he said he was ‘not into huge crowds’ and is ‘down for a quiet night with take-out’
Topic | Trayvon Martin
Tinder screen grabs showing photos posted by George Zimmerman. Photo: Tinder/Creative Loafing Tampa Bay