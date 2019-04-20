This photo shows the Turpins at their wedding, with their children present. Photo: Turpin family/Facebook
US ‘House of Horrors’ parents David and Louise Turpin jailed for life as tortured children speak at tearful hearing
- Couple abused 12 of their 13 children for years, beating and starving them and shackling them to beds if they did not obey
- Victims alternately spoke of their love for their parents and what they had suffered in their suburban home
Topic | Crime
This photo shows the Turpins at their wedding, with their children present. Photo: Turpin family/Facebook