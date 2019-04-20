Channels

Democratic US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters in Memphis, Tennessee, in March. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren calls on Congress to impeach Donald Trump

  • Citing findings of newly released Mueller report, senator says Russia attacked 2016 election and Trump welcomed its help
  • Warren says ‘severity of misconduct’ by US president means elected officials must set aside differences and start impeachment proceedings
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:23am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:35am, 20 Apr, 2019

Democratic US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters in Memphis, Tennessee, in March. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller’s Russia report is finally out – what’s next for Donald Trump and Congress?

  • US president faces battle over release of unredacted report, continued investigations by Congress and even possible impeachment
  • Saga that has dogged Trump since his election likely to continue into 2020
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:15am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
