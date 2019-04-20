Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement about 5G network deployment on April 12. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Total bulls***’: Donald Trump lashes out at aides who spoke to Robert Mueller as US president’s approval rating drops three points to 2019 low

  • Attacks were a dramatic departure from upbeat public face White House had put on just 24 hours earlier, when Trump celebrated report’s findings
  • Poll shows 37 per cent of adults in US approve of president’s performance in office, down from 40 per cent on Monday
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:24am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:24am, 20 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement about 5G network deployment on April 12. Photo: AFP
Democratic US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters in Memphis, Tennessee, in March. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren calls on Congress to impeach Donald Trump

  • Citing findings of newly released Mueller report, senator says Russia attacked 2016 election and Trump welcomed its help
  • Warren says ‘severity of misconduct’ by US president means elected officials must set aside differences and start impeachment proceedings
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:23am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:35am, 20 Apr, 2019

Democratic US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters in Memphis, Tennessee, in March. Photo: Reuters
