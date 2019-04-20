US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement about 5G network deployment on April 12. Photo: AFP
‘Total bulls***’: Donald Trump lashes out at aides who spoke to Robert Mueller as US president’s approval rating drops three points to 2019 low
- Attacks were a dramatic departure from upbeat public face White House had put on just 24 hours earlier, when Trump celebrated report’s findings
- Poll shows 37 per cent of adults in US approve of president’s performance in office, down from 40 per cent on Monday
Democratic US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters in Memphis, Tennessee, in March. Photo: Reuters
US 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren calls on Congress to impeach Donald Trump
- Citing findings of newly released Mueller report, senator says Russia attacked 2016 election and Trump welcomed its help
- Warren says ‘severity of misconduct’ by US president means elected officials must set aside differences and start impeachment proceedings
